Edmp Inc. Has $322,000 Stock Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 56.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFG. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 22.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 12.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 10.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 15.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of NFG traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.71. 447,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,378. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.95 and its 200-day moving average is $50.74. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $45.32 and a 52 week high of $58.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.56.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $525.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.57 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 41.51%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

