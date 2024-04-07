Edmp Inc. Has $4.13 Million Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,714 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions makes up approximately 3.8% of Edmp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 0.7 %

SWKS traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,392,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,776. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $115.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.37.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 48.23%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

