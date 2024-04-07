Edmp Inc. Has $8.81 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Edmp Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 8.0% of Edmp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 122,794.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after buying an additional 3,664,177 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 113,495.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,327,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,140,060,000 after buying an additional 3,324,288 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 49,919.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,025,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,343,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $21.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,339.43. 1,940,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,513,409. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,289.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,086.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.65, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $601.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,230.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,310 shares of company stock valued at $32,840,567 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.