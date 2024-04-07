Edmp Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,858 The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Edmp Inc. bought a new position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AES. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AES by 55.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AES by 5,681.8% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on AES shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

AES Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AES stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $18.08. The stock had a trading volume of 7,167,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,565,668. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.42 and a 200 day moving average of $16.57. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.79, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.08.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. AES had a return on equity of 38.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 209.10%.

About AES

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

