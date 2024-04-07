Edmp Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,415 Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Edmp Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 112.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

IIPR stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $100.96. The company had a trading volume of 120,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,140. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.36 and a 1 year high of $105.81. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.22 and its 200 day moving average is $88.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 14.22 and a current ratio of 14.22.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $79.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.55 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 53.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 126.17%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IIPR. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

