Edmp Inc. Sells 428 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Edmp Inc. cut its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. AstraZeneca makes up 1.3% of Edmp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 43,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 81,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.2 %

AZN stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,793,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,425,578. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $76.56. The stock has a market cap of $209.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.81.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 30.19%. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 2.3%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

