Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Director Sells $2,712,527.00 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.42, for a total transaction of $2,712,527.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,596.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $92.70 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $96.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.99.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, OTR Global raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.67.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

