Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Arlington Trust Co LLC

Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 5,092.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 108.6% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of EW stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.70. 2,561,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,581,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $96.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $2,311,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,774.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $2,311,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,774.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $156,030.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,038.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,604 shares of company stock valued at $16,593,546. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile



Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

