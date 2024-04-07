Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Ekso Bionics from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

NASDAQ EKSO opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.49. Ekso Bionics has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $3.13.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 83.14% and a negative return on equity of 90.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EKSO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 27,006 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 42,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 8,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ekso Bionics during the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

