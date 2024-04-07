Energi (NRG) Price Tops $0.22 on Major Exchanges

Energi (NRG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. Energi has a market capitalization of $16.39 million and approximately $766,480.13 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Energi has traded up 40.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00069853 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00024982 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00010055 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00016073 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00003862 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006222 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 75,545,470 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

