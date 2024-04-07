Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Harvey Investment Co. LLC

Harvey Investment Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at $663,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the third quarter worth about $3,087,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 37.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 329,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,463,000 after purchasing an additional 88,901 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 11.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Entegris by 9,839.3% in the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 701,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,888,000 after buying an additional 694,554 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $251,428.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,788.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $251,428.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,788.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $1,255,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,082 shares of company stock valued at $5,606,849 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ENTG. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Craig Hallum upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Entegris in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.64.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $138.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.37 and a 12-month high of $146.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.68 and a beta of 1.32.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $812.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.95 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

