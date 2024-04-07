Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH) Price Target Raised to $6.00

Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH – Free Report) had its price target upped by Lake Street Capital from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Envoy Medical in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

COCH stock opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.67. Envoy Medical has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $11.72.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Envoy Medical stock. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of Envoy Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Envoy Medical, Inc, a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include hearing aids; Esteem middle ear implants; bone conduction devices, such as auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc in September 2023.

