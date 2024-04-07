EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,647 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources comprises approximately 1.3% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $10,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,299,584 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,161,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,328 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,937,070 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,639,903,000 after acquiring an additional 145,691 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,814,421 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,352,283,000 after purchasing an additional 262,445 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 8.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,532,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,462,966,000 after purchasing an additional 892,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,475,545 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,198,821,000 after purchasing an additional 197,796 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on EOG Resources from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.10.

NYSE EOG traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.94. 3,456,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,654,782. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.07 and its 200-day moving average is $121.42. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.32 and a 12-month high of $136.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.98%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

