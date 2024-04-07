Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 388,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 164,651 shares during the quarter. Equifax makes up about 1.7% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of Equifax worth $95,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Equifax during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equifax by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in Equifax by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on EFX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equifax from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $164.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.94.

Equifax Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE EFX traded up $4.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $256.15. The stock had a trading volume of 583,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,782. The firm has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.51. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.95 and a twelve month high of $275.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $258.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.49.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.45%.

Equifax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.