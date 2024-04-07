Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Holdings Boosted by Barton Investment Management

Barton Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Equinix accounts for 4.2% of Barton Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in Equinix were worth $31,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 32,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Equinix by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 135,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,459,000 after purchasing an additional 12,129 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Equinix by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $960.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $868.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total transaction of $969,588.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,314,307.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total transaction of $969,588.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,314,307.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total transaction of $1,759,024.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,252,474.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,282 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,771 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Up 0.4 %

Equinix stock opened at $784.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $672.88 and a fifty-two week high of $914.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $849.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $799.64.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 165.28%.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.