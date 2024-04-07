Erste Group Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI)

Erste Group Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SPGI. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $464.22.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SPGI

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $431.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $430.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.46. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $329.46 and a 1-year high of $461.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,644,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 186,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,051,000 after buying an additional 20,153 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 13,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About S&P Global

(Get Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.