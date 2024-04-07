Ethereum (ETH) Price Hits $3,381.33

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 7th. During the last week, Ethereum has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for approximately $3,381.33 or 0.04843202 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $406.00 billion and approximately $9.62 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.62 or 0.00069639 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00024837 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00009944 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00016206 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00015903 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00003997 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,069,586 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.

