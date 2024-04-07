Evaxion Biotech A/S’s (EVAX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Evaxion Biotech A/S’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.37 EPS.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Evaxion Biotech A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S by 606.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 48,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 41,752 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S by 185.4% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 118,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 77,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.04% of the company’s stock.
Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 1/2a trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the treatment of various cancers.
