Evercore ISI Boosts Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Price Target to $130.00

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ MLAB opened at $100.92 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.90. The stock has a market cap of $543.96 million, a PE ratio of 593.68 and a beta of 0.83. Mesa Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $82.86 and a fifty-two week high of $187.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $53.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.90 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 0.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesa Laboratories

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 376.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 515.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 235.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 295 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

Featured Stories

