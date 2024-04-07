Evercore ISI Raises Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target to $28.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Evercore ISI from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AVTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Avantor from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen raised Avantor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.29.

Avantor stock opened at $25.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 53.90, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37. Avantor has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $26.16.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $151,911.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,992.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Avantor by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,165,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,612,000 after purchasing an additional 534,901 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Avantor by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,283,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,430,000 after acquiring an additional 342,452 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Avantor by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,129,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,049,000 after acquiring an additional 342,553 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Avantor by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 658,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,883,000 after acquiring an additional 74,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Avantor by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 235,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 75,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

