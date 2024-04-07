Evercore ISI Raises Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Price Target to $22.00

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OWL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Blue Owl Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $17.75 to $20.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.20.

NYSE:OWL opened at $19.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.11. Blue Owl Capital has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $19.87.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $494.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.77 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 3.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 560.06%.

In other news, major shareholder Path Solutions 2020 L.P Glide sold 4,500,000 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $71,145,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OWL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

