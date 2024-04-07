Exact Sciences’ (EXAS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EXAS. Benchmark upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Exact Sciences from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.44.

EXAS opened at $70.23 on Wednesday. Exact Sciences has a 1-year low of $56.05 and a 1-year high of $100.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.05.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exact Sciences will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,165,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $59,341.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,987.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,113 shares of company stock worth $4,165,273 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $742,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,377,000 after purchasing an additional 53,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

