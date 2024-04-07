Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Receives Buy Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a $100.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EXAS. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Exact Sciences from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.44.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $70.23 on Wednesday. Exact Sciences has a twelve month low of $56.05 and a twelve month high of $100.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of -61.61 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.05.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,165,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $59,341.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,987.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,113 shares of company stock worth $4,165,273 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,559,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,299,070,000 after purchasing an additional 115,058 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,468,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $552,493,000 after acquiring an additional 539,498 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,470,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $330,711,000 after acquiring an additional 508,764 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,591,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $175,458,000 after acquiring an additional 91,883 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,858,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,483,000 after acquiring an additional 192,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

