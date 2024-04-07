Exane Asset Management Has $5.70 Million Holdings in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Exane Asset Management grew its stake in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares during the quarter. Burford Capital comprises about 4.8% of Exane Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Exane Asset Management’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $5,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Burford Capital in the 1st quarter worth $110,137,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Burford Capital by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 7,708,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,409,000 after purchasing an additional 60,600 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Burford Capital by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,596,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,161,000 after acquiring an additional 890,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,450,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,306,000 after acquiring an additional 132,749 shares in the last quarter.

Burford Capital Price Performance

Shares of Burford Capital stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average of $14.20. Burford Capital Limited has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $17.70.

Burford Capital Increases Dividend

Burford Capital ( NYSE:BUR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $292.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.00 million. Burford Capital had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 56.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Burford Capital Limited will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Burford Capital’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Burford Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 4.38%.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds.

