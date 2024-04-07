Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at HC Wainwright

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FENC. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 18th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

NASDAQ FENC opened at $10.69 on Thursday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $11.92. The company has a market cap of $289.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average is $9.15.

In other Fennec Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Rosty Raykov sold 44,300 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $476,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,313.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fennec Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Rosty Raykov sold 44,300 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $476,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,313.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Andrade sold 13,975 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $153,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,973 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,636. 11.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FENC. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4,742.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 650.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 2,777.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

