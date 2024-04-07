Fetch.ai (FET) Price Tops $2.70 on Exchanges

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and approximately $141.47 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for $2.70 or 0.00003878 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.63 or 0.00069732 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00024927 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00010031 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00016047 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006223 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 846,072,474 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

