Fetch.ai Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $171.29 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $2.71 or 0.00003913 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $2.29 billion and approximately $171.29 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 10.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00069757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00024700 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00010031 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00015911 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00006369 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 846,093,674 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

