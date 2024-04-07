Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Buys 2,956 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up about 1.3% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IYW. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 13,488.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,916 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,984 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,722,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,110,000 after acquiring an additional 788,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,606.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 622,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,337,000 after purchasing an additional 605,957 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of IYW traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.37. 712,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,838. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $88.64 and a 1 year high of $137.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.96 and its 200-day moving average is $121.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

