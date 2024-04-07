Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF comprises about 1.7% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA DFCF traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.62. 415,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,468. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.41. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $39.48 and a 1 year high of $42.98.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

