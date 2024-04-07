Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.55 Million Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFLO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 732.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,367,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,106,000 after buying an additional 25,839,099 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,736,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243,626 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $188,259,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,477,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 405.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234,181 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TFLO stock remained flat at $50.49 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,453,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,194,694. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day moving average is $50.59. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $50.76.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

