Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.66 Million Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,266 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.45. 376,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.69. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $25.71.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.