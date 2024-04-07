Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Has $330,000 Position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 155.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.95. 253,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,334. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.58.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1936 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

