Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Has $797,000 Stock Position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,482 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,005,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,983,000 after purchasing an additional 21,941 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,841,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,245,000 after purchasing an additional 64,896 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,148,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,326,000 after purchasing an additional 9,898 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 777,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,852,000 after buying an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 763,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,798,000 after buying an additional 139,501 shares during the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SYBT shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Hovde Group started coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stock Yards Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SYBT traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.16. The company had a trading volume of 75,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,317. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.93 and a 12 month high of $53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.74.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $119.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

