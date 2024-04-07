Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,812,000. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 196.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,068,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,113,000 after buying an additional 707,935 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2,936,431.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 646,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,425,000 after buying an additional 646,015 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $18,350,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 365.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 388,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,207,000 after purchasing an additional 304,873 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IFRA traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $43.10. 172,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.80.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

