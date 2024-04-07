Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,627 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 75.5% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

GOVT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,528,914 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.48.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.0583 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

