Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Sells 8,423 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,423 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of USMV traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,836,248 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.61. The company has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

