Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFEM. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 634.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEM traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,039,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,643. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day moving average is $24.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.28 and a twelve month high of $26.00.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.