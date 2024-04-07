Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,702 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 53,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 46,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 15,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DBK Financial Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 50,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAR stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.67. The company had a trading volume of 212,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,532. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $23.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.92 and its 200 day moving average is $21.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.11 million, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93.

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

