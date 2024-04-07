First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

FCNCA has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, January 15th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a buy rating and a $1,950.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,774.83.

Shares of FCNCA opened at $1,594.57 on Wednesday. First Citizens BancShares has a 52-week low of $945.32 and a 52-week high of $1,651.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,549.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,454.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $46.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $48.49 by ($1.91). First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 51.04% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares will post 177.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.84%.

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, with a total value of $817,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,355,835. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, with a total value of $817,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,355,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.09, for a total value of $935,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,549,113.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,220. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 23 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

