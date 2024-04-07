First Merchants Corp Acquires 831 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,674,205,000 after buying an additional 91,723,231 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,012,701,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,917,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,333,000 after purchasing an additional 237,006 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,808,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,524,000 after buying an additional 33,902 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,698,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,644,000 after buying an additional 225,697 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,008,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,427. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.35. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.24 and a fifty-two week high of $114.60. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

