First Merchants Corp Boosts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First Merchants Corp increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,029 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.77.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of MCD stock traded down $3.40 on Friday, reaching $266.69. 6,613,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,150,459. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The stock has a market cap of $192.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $287.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.74.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

