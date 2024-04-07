First Merchants Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 1.4% of First Merchants Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $16,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its position in shares of Accenture by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 4,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (down previously from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Redburn Atlantic upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total transaction of $1,611,139.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,937,824.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total transaction of $1,611,139.39. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,937,824.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,146,998 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $2.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $333.00. 3,578,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,985,086. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $261.68 and a 12 month high of $387.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $364.97 and a 200-day moving average of $341.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

