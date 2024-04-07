First Merchants Corp Buys 16,787 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

First Merchants Corp grew its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,787 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,258,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $1,649,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 532,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,520,000 after buying an additional 51,500 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 777,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,794,000 after buying an additional 68,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 206.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 21,457 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTVA. Mizuho lowered their price target on Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BNP Paribas raised Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

Corteva Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Corteva stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $56.85. 2,226,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,365,418. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $63.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.01. The company has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

