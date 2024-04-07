First Merchants Corp Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $245.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,125. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $250.41. The firm has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.04.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

