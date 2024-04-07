First Merchants Corp Has $11.44 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,094 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of First Merchants Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 200,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 86,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after buying an additional 12,927 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 67,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $76.32. 3,387,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,900,295. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.16. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $77.32.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2043 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

