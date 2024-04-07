First Merchants Corp Has $17.59 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.4% of First Merchants Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 104,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,643,000 after buying an additional 15,465 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $5.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $476.49. 5,550,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,341,335. The stock has a market cap of $381.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $370.92 and a 1-year high of $483.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $466.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $433.07.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

