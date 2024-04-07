First Merchants Corp Has $24.95 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

First Merchants Corp decreased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of First Merchants Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $24,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,115 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,868,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,019,927,000 after buying an additional 36,740 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,509,000 after buying an additional 23,227 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $692,917,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,036,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,844,000 after buying an additional 58,893 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

VGT stock traded up $6.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $518.38. 355,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,576. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $516.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $474.59. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $368.39 and a one year high of $536.63. The company has a market cap of $61.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

