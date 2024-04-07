First Merchants Corp Has $7.98 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

First Merchants Corp cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,496 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 9,566 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $928,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 16,802 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 21,768 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 128,154 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $4,781,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,537.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $4,781,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,315,537.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $55,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,435 shares of company stock worth $6,451,298 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.14.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.0 %

ABT stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,589,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,538,500. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.96 and a 200-day moving average of $106.91. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $121.64. The stock has a market cap of $192.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.19 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.48%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

