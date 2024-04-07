First Merchants Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

First Merchants Corp lowered its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 1.0% of First Merchants Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $12,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 174,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 23,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $1,686,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $3.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $244.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,378,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $256.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $247.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.93. The company has a market capitalization of $100.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $485,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,380,645. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $215,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $485,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at $4,380,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,554 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

