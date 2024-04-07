First Merchants Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

First Merchants Corp reduced its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,513,000 after purchasing an additional 9,719 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its stake in Cummins by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $5.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $300.67. 924,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,782,937. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $301.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.82. The stock has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.04, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Bank of America cut Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet cut Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.64.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, Director Daniel William Fisher purchased 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $266.57 per share, with a total value of $149,812.34. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,696.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel William Fisher acquired 562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $266.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,812.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,696.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,847.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,838 in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

